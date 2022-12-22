US IT firm Cognizant ties up with India's Garuda Aerospace to make 'smart drones'

IT Consulting firm Cognizant announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Indian drone firm Garuda Aerospace, to develop "smart drones". This is aimed at powering drones with advanced digital capabilities, achieving greater productivity. In real-world applications, it is set to bring solutions such as intelligent water and soil management, crop spraying, aerial planting in the agriculture sector; asset inspection, storm impact assessment, and fire safety in the energy sector; the drones can also be used for warehouse management in inventory audit, tracking products etc.

"Drones are not just about the hardware, it is a combination of hardware, software and firmware. Our goal is to make drones more intelligent and multi-functional and ensure that they can be pre-programmed for use in multiple scenarios. We expect the co-developed drones to be ready in six months" Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Co-Founder & CEO, of Garuda Aerospace told WION.

Drone services are one of the fastest growing technology segments with the potential to provide extraordinary value to industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail and logistics, said Achal Kataria VP & India Country Head, Cognizant.

"We are excited to collaborate with Garuda Aerospace, combine our deep industry knowledge with capabilities such as advanced data analytics, real-time insights and software development to elevate drone-based solutions and new use cases for enterprises across sectors" he added.

Such smart drones can be integrated into operations of a wide range of sectors including agriculture, mining, defence, factories, oil pipelines, industrial facilities etc.