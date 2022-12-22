Kremlin accuses US of waging ‘indirect war’ against Russia post-Zelensky visit

The Russian government on Thursday stated that the Patriot missile systems which will be supplied to Ukraine by the United States, as announced during a visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington on Wednesday, will not contribute to settling the war between Kyiv and Moscow, and won't stop Russia from achieving its targets.

While speaking to the reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that there was no sign of willingness to initiate peace talks during the visit of Zelensky and it is evident that the United States is engaged in a proxy war with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”, and that Zelensky and US President Joe Biden are unwilling to hear “Russia’s concerns”.

“We can say with regret that so far neither President (Joe) Biden nor President Zelensky has said even a few words that could be perceived as potential readiness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” Peskov said.

“Not a single word was heard warning Zelensky against the continued shelling of residential buildings in towns and villages in Donbas and there were no real calls for peace. This suggests that the United States is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia to the last Ukrainian,” he further stated.

Hours before the visit of Zelensky to the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that next year Moscow will continue developing the country's military potential and the nuclear forces' combat readiness. Zelensky’s US visit was his first international trip since Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24.

Before speaking at the Congress' joint meeting, Zelensky held talks with Biden at the White House, during which the latter promised to provide one Patriot surface-to-air missile battery system.

Previously, Ukraine had requested the Patriots stating it will bolster the country's air defences as they have been facing regular missile strikes by Russia on critical infrastructure.

The Patriot is among the US' most advanced air defence systems which can intercept threats like ballistic and aircraft missiles.