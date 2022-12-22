Premier League New fixtures and schedule: Date, Time, points table, Venue, livestream & TV broadcast details
Premier League New fixtures and schedule: After a month-long break due to FIFA World Cup 2022, the English Premier League season 2022-23 is all set to return on Monday, December 26 with 7 matches lined up for the opening day
Premier League New fixtures and schedule: English premier league contested by 20 teams is all set to return to spotlight this Christmas as 14 teams go into clashes on match day 17 of the league on Monday, December 26, 2022. English Premier League came to a halt on November 13 for over a month-long break due to FIFA World Cup 2022. There is no mandatory rest period for World Cup players, but the Premier League has mandated at least 48 hours time break between each club's first three post-break matches. It will thus be up to managers to decide whether players will be given additional time off. For those who don’t know, a total of 133 Premier League players were named to World Cup squads.
Premier League match livestream and broadcast details
In United Kingdom, all ten games will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers able to select which Boxing Day 3pm kick-offs they want to watch.
In India, the Premier League 2022-23 matches and fixtures will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 television channels. The EPL 2022-23 will be streamed live in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Premier League matches schedules and fixtures (GMT)
Seven games are being played on Boxing Day (26th December):
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm) GMT
Southampton vs Brighton (3pm) GMT
Leicester City vs Newcastle United (3pm) GMT
Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm) GMT
Everton vs Wolves (3pm) GMT
Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5.30pm) GMT
Arsenal vs West Ham United (8pm) GMT
Thursday 27 December:
Chelsea vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)
Wednesday 28 December:
Leeds United vs Manchester City (8pm)
Friday 30 December
West Ham United vs Brentford (7.45pm)
Liverpool vs Leicester City (8pm, Sky Sports)
Saturday 31 December
Wolves vs Manchester United (12.30pm, BT Sport)
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham vs Southampton (3pm)
Manchester City vs Everton (3pm)
Newcastle United vs Leeds United (3pm)
Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm, Sky Sports)
Sunday 1 January
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (2pm, Sky Sports)
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (4.30pm, Sky Sports)
Monday 2 January
Brentford vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Sky Sports)
Tuesday 3 January
Arsenal vs Newcastle United (7.45pm)
Everton vs Brighton (7.45pm)
Leicester City vs Fulham (8pm)
Manchester United vs Bournemouth (8pm)
Wednesday 4 January
Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)
Leeds United vs West Ham United (7.45pm)
Aston Villa vs Wolves (8pm)
Crystal Palace vs Spurs (8pm)
Thursday 5 January
Chelsea vs Manchester City (8pm)
Thursday 12 January
20:00 Fulham v Chelsea
Friday 13 January
20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds
Saturday 14 January
12:30 Man Utd v Man City*
* This match will move to 15 Jan at 12pm should either side be involved in the EFL Cup 5th round the preceding Thursday
Brighton v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
17:30 Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 15 January
14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace*
*Consequent to the rescheduling of Fulham v Chelsea
14:00 Newcastle v Fulham
16:30 Spurs v Arsenal
Thursday 19 January
20:00 Man City v Spurs*
*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third round replay
Saturday 21 January
12:30 Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
17:30 Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Sunday 22 January
14:00 Leeds v Brentford
14:00 Man City v Wolves*
*Consequent to the rescheduling of Man City v Spurs
16:30 Arsenal v Man Utd
Monday 23 January
20:00 Fulham v Spurs
Friday 3 February
20:00 Chelsea v Fulham
Saturday 4 February
12:30 Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
17:30 Newcastle v West Ham
Sunday 5 February
14:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds
16:30 Spurs v Man City
Saturday 11 February
12:30 West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 12 February
14:00 Leeds v Man Utd
16:30 Man City v Aston Villa
Monday 13 February
20:00 Liverpool v Everton
Wednesday 15 February
19:30 Arsenal v Man City
Saturday 18 February
12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Newcastle v Liverpool
Sunday 19 February
14:00 Man Utd v Leicester
16:30 Spurs v West Ham
Friday 24 February
20:00 Fulham v Wolves
Saturday 25 February
12:30 Newcastle v Brighton*
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Man City*
19:45 Crystal Palace v Liverpool*^
*Subject to playing in EFL Cup final
^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports
Sunday 26 February
13:30 Man Utd v Brentford*
*Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
13:30 Spurs v Chelsea
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
English Premier League Points table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|
1
|
Arsenal
|
14
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
22
|
37
|
2
|
Manchester City
|
14
|
10
|
2
|
2
|
26
|
32
|
3
|
Newcastle United
|
15
|
8
|
6
|
1
|
18
|
30
|
4
|
Tottenham Hotspur
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
4
|
10
|
29
|
5
|
Manchester United
|
14
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
26
|
6
|
Liverpool
|
14
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
11
|
22
|
7
|
Brighton and Hove Albion
|
14
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
21
|
8
|
Chelsea
|
14
|
6
|
3
|
5
|
0
|
21
|
9
|
Fulham
|
15
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
-2
|
19
|
10
|
Brentford
|
15
|
4
|
7
|
4
|
-2
|
19
|
11
|
Crystal Palace
|
14
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
-3
|
19
|
12
|
Aston Villa
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
7
|
-6
|
18
|
13
|
Leicester City
|
15
|
5
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
17
|
14
|
Bournemouth
|
15
|
4
|
4
|
7
|
-14
|
16
|
15
|
Leeds United
|
14
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
-4
|
15
|
16
|
West Ham United
|
15
|
4
|
2
|
9
|
-5
|
14
|
17
|
Everton
|
15
|
3
|
5
|
7
|
-6
|
14
|
18
|
Nottingham Forest
|
15
|
3
|
4
|
8
|
-19
|
13
|
19
|
Southampton
|
15
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
-14
|
12
|
20
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
15
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
-16
|
10