ugc_banner

Premier League New fixtures and schedule: Date, Time, points table, Venue, livestream & TV broadcast details

WION Web Team
London, UKUpdated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:48 PM IST

English Premier League schedules and fixtures Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Premier League New fixtures and schedule:  After a month-long break due to FIFA World Cup 2022, the English Premier League season 2022-23 is all set to return on Monday, December 26 with 7 matches lined up for the opening day

Premier League New fixtures and schedule: English premier league contested by 20 teams is all set to return to spotlight this Christmas as 14 teams go into clashes on match day 17 of the league on Monday, December 26, 2022. English Premier League came to a halt on November 13 for over a month-long break due to FIFA World Cup 2022. There is no mandatory rest period for World Cup players, but the Premier League has mandated at least 48 hours time break between each club's first three post-break matches. It will thus be up to managers to decide whether players will be given additional time off. For those who don’t know, a total of 133 Premier League players were named to World Cup squads.

Premier League match livestream and broadcast details

In United Kingdom, all ten games will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers able to select which Boxing Day 3pm kick-offs they want to watch. 

In India, the Premier League 2022-23 matches and fixtures will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 television channels. The EPL 2022-23 will be streamed live in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Premier League matches schedules and fixtures (GMT)

Seven games are being played on Boxing Day (26th December):

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm) GMT
Southampton vs Brighton (3pm) GMT
Leicester City vs Newcastle United (3pm) GMT
Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm) GMT
Everton vs Wolves (3pm) GMT
Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5.30pm) GMT
Arsenal vs West Ham United (8pm) GMT

Thursday 27 December:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

Wednesday 28 December:

Leeds United vs Manchester City (8pm)

Friday 30 December

West Ham United vs Brentford (7.45pm)
Liverpool vs Leicester City (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 December

Wolves vs Manchester United (12.30pm, BT Sport)
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (3pm)
Fulham vs Southampton (3pm)
Manchester City vs Everton (3pm)
Newcastle United vs Leeds United (3pm)
Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (2pm, Sky Sports)
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (4.30pm, Sky Sports)
Monday 2 January
Brentford vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Tuesday 3 January

Arsenal vs Newcastle United (7.45pm)
Everton vs Brighton (7.45pm)
Leicester City vs Fulham (8pm)
Manchester United vs Bournemouth (8pm)

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)
Leeds United vs West Ham United (7.45pm)
Aston Villa vs Wolves (8pm)
Crystal Palace vs Spurs (8pm)

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea vs Manchester City (8pm)
Thursday 12 January
20:00 Fulham v Chelsea

Friday 13 January

20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds

Saturday 14 January

12:30 Man Utd v Man City*
* This match will move to 15 Jan at 12pm should either side be involved in the EFL Cup 5th round the preceding Thursday
Brighton v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Wolves v West Ham
17:30 Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 15 January

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace*
*Consequent to the rescheduling of Fulham v Chelsea
14:00 Newcastle v Fulham
16:30 Spurs v Arsenal

Thursday 19 January

20:00 Man City v Spurs*
*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third round replay

Saturday 21 January

12:30 Liverpool v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
17:30 Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sunday 22 January

14:00 Leeds v Brentford
14:00 Man City v Wolves*
*Consequent to the rescheduling of Man City v Spurs
16:30 Arsenal v Man Utd

Monday 23 January

20:00 Fulham v Spurs

Friday 3 February

20:00 Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

12:30 Everton v Arsenal
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Liverpool
17:30 Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February

14:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds
16:30 Spurs v Man City

Saturday 11 February

12:30 West Ham v Chelsea
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Spurs
Southampton v Wolves
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February

14:00 Leeds v Man Utd
16:30 Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February

20:00 Liverpool v Everton

Wednesday 15 February

19:30 Arsenal v Man City

Saturday 18 February

12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February

14:00 Man Utd v Leicester
16:30 Spurs v West Ham

Friday 24 February

20:00 Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February

12:30 Newcastle v Brighton*
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Man City*
19:45 Crystal Palace v Liverpool*^
*Subject to playing in EFL Cup final
^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February

13:30 Man Utd v Brentford*
*Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round
13:30 Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

English Premier League Points table

  Team P W D L GD Pts

1

Arsenal

14

12

1

1

22

37

2

Manchester City

14

10

2

2

26

32

3

Newcastle United

15

8

6

1

18

30

4

Tottenham Hotspur

15

9

2

4

10

29

5

Manchester United

14

8

2

4

0

26

6

Liverpool

14

6

4

4

11

22

7

Brighton and Hove Albion

14

6

3

5

4

21

8

Chelsea

14

6

3

5

0

21

9

Fulham

15

5

4

6

-2

19

10

Brentford

15

4

7

4

-2

19

11

Crystal Palace

14

5

4

5

-3

19

12

Aston Villa

15

5

3

7

-6

18

13

Leicester City

15

5

2

8

0

17

14

Bournemouth

15

4

4

7

-14

16

15

Leeds United

14

4

3

7

-4

15

16

West Ham United

15

4

2

9

-5

14

17

Everton

15

3

5

7

-6

14

18

Nottingham Forest

15

3

4

8

-19

13

19

Southampton

15

3

3

9

-14

12

20

Wolverhampton Wanderers

15

2

4

9

-16

10

RELATED

World Cup winners Argentina up to second in FIFA rankings

Kane Williamson goes unsold, all-rounder fetches Rs 20 crore in IPL 2023 mock auction - WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav put India in control against Bangladesh in second Test