Premier League New fixtures and schedule: Date, Time, points table, Venue, livestream & TV broadcast details

Premier League New fixtures and schedule: English premier league contested by 20 teams is all set to return to spotlight this Christmas as 14 teams go into clashes on match day 17 of the league on Monday, December 26, 2022. English Premier League came to a halt on November 13 for over a month-long break due to FIFA World Cup 2022. There is no mandatory rest period for World Cup players, but the Premier League has mandated at least 48 hours time break between each club's first three post-break matches. It will thus be up to managers to decide whether players will be given additional time off. For those who don’t know, a total of 133 Premier League players were named to World Cup squads.

Premier League match livestream and broadcast details

In United Kingdom, all ten games will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with viewers able to select which Boxing Day 3pm kick-offs they want to watch.

In India, the Premier League 2022-23 matches and fixtures will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 television channels. The EPL 2022-23 will be streamed live in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Premier League matches schedules and fixtures (GMT)

Seven games are being played on Boxing Day (26th December):

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm) GMT

Southampton vs Brighton (3pm) GMT

Leicester City vs Newcastle United (3pm) GMT

Crystal Palace vs Fulham (3pm) GMT

Everton vs Wolves (3pm) GMT

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (5.30pm) GMT

Arsenal vs West Ham United (8pm) GMT

Thursday 27 December:

Chelsea vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest (8pm)

Wednesday 28 December:

Leeds United vs Manchester City (8pm)

Friday 30 December

West Ham United vs Brentford (7.45pm)

Liverpool vs Leicester City (8pm, Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 December

Wolves vs Manchester United (12.30pm, BT Sport)

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham vs Southampton (3pm)

Manchester City vs Everton (3pm)

Newcastle United vs Leeds United (3pm)

Brighton vs Arsenal (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Sunday 1 January

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (2pm, Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea (4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Monday 2 January

Brentford vs Liverpool (5.30pm, Sky Sports)

Tuesday 3 January

Arsenal vs Newcastle United (7.45pm)

Everton vs Brighton (7.45pm)

Leicester City vs Fulham (8pm)

Manchester United vs Bournemouth (8pm)

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton vs Nottingham Forest (7.30pm)

Leeds United vs West Ham United (7.45pm)

Aston Villa vs Wolves (8pm)

Crystal Palace vs Spurs (8pm)

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea vs Manchester City (8pm)

Thursday 12 January

20:00 Fulham v Chelsea

Friday 13 January

20:00 Aston Villa v Leeds

Saturday 14 January

12:30 Man Utd v Man City*

* This match will move to 15 Jan at 12pm should either side be involved in the EFL Cup 5th round the preceding Thursday

Brighton v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Wolves v West Ham

17:30 Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 15 January

14:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace*

*Consequent to the rescheduling of Fulham v Chelsea

14:00 Newcastle v Fulham

16:30 Spurs v Arsenal

Thursday 19 January

20:00 Man City v Spurs*

*Subject to neither side being involved in an FA Cup third round replay

Saturday 21 January

12:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

17:30 Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sunday 22 January

14:00 Leeds v Brentford

14:00 Man City v Wolves*

*Consequent to the rescheduling of Man City v Spurs

16:30 Arsenal v Man Utd

Monday 23 January



20:00 Fulham v Spurs

Friday 3 February



20:00 Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 4 February

12:30 Everton v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Liverpool

17:30 Newcastle v West Ham

Sunday 5 February



14:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds

16:30 Spurs v Man City

Saturday 11 February



12:30 West Ham v Chelsea

Arsenal v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Spurs

Southampton v Wolves

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 12 February



14:00 Leeds v Man Utd

16:30 Man City v Aston Villa

Monday 13 February



20:00 Liverpool v Everton

Wednesday 15 February



19:30 Arsenal v Man City

Saturday 18 February



12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Fulham

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Man City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

17:30 Newcastle v Liverpool

Sunday 19 February



14:00 Man Utd v Leicester

16:30 Spurs v West Ham

Friday 24 February



20:00 Fulham v Wolves

Saturday 25 February



12:30 Newcastle v Brighton*

Everton v Aston Villa

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Arsenal

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

17:30 AFC Bournemouth v Man City*

19:45 Crystal Palace v Liverpool*^

*Subject to playing in EFL Cup final

^If Liverpool are not in EFL fifth round and if AFC Bournemouth or Man City progress to EFL Cup final, this match will move to 17:30 and remain on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 February



13:30 Man Utd v Brentford*

*Due to UEFA Europa League playoff round

13:30 Spurs v Chelsea

Saturday 4 March



Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Fulham

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Leicester

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March



AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Brentford

Fulham v Arsenal

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Newcastle v Wolves

Spurs v Nottingham Forest

West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March



Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

Brentford v Leicester

Brighton v Man Utd

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v West Ham

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Southampton v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April



AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Brentford

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Spurs

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Man Utd

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April



Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Newcastle

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Leicester v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Brighton

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April



Aston Villa v Newcastle

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Fulham

Leeds v Liverpool

Man City v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April



AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Arsenal v Southampton

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brighton v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Leeds

Leicester v Wolves

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April



19:45 Everton v Newcastle

19:45 Leeds v Leicester

19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton

19:45 Spurs v Man Utd

19:45 West Ham v Liverpool

19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace

20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April



19:45 Chelsea v Brentford

19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April



AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man City

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May



AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

Brighton v Everton

Fulham v Leicester

Liverpool v Brentford

Man City v Leeds

Newcastle v Arsenal

Nottingham Forest v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May



Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Everton v Man City

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Liverpool

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May



AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Brighton v Southampton

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Chelsea

Newcastle v Leicester

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Spurs v Brentford

West Ham v Leeds

Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May



16:00 Arsenal v Wolves

16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

16:00 Brentford v Man City

16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth

16:00 Leeds v Spurs

16:00 Leicester v West Ham

16:00 Man Utd v Fulham

16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

