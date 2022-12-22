Mumbai Indians (MI) squad in IPL Auction 2023: full players list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: While the five-time champion has largely retained its core, the absence of Kieron Pollard for the first time since 2010 will be felt by the Mumbai Indians. It has enough firepower at the top of the batting order and in the middle, but it will keep an eye out for a bowling all-rounder who can provide a sixth bowling option. Its top priority, however, will be to find a pacer to replace the injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, whose fitness for the tournament is in doubt. In IPL 2022, Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen showed glimpses of their ability with the ball, but MI would prefer to rely on more experience and variety in the spin department and could look to someone like Adil Rashid.