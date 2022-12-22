'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer on Johnny Depp's return to franchise: Would love to have him

Johnny Depp immortalised the popular character Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' franchise and became one of the highest-paid actors thanks to the success of the films. The actor was later dropped from the franchise following ex-wife Amber Heard's op-ed where she claimed she had been a victim of domestic violence.



Now, years later, with two bitter and public court battles behind him, Depp is trying to get back to films and the producer of the hit franchise Jerry Bruckheimer seems to be keen to have him playing the iconic Jack Sparrow.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp was "somebody a studio like Disney would put front and centre again in a 'Pirates' sequel?"



Bruckheimer replied, "You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I really don't know. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do."



Depp and Heard's defamation trial against each other concluded in June 2022 when the jury found both celebrities liable for defamation but awarded Depp nearly USD 8 million more in damages.