WATCH| Indigo airhostess and passenger in war of words on Istanbul-Delhi flight, video goes viral

In a viral video of an incident that took place aboard an Istanbul-Delhi Indigo flight, an air hostess can be seen having a heated exchange with a passenger. Though the war of words happened some time back, it was only after a Twitter user, Gurpreet Singh Hans, shared video clips of the ugly spat that it went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that one of the cabin crew members was serving food to passengers when the incident took place. The argument apparently was about the food being served. The passenger can be seen getting angry and yelling and screaming at the air hostess as he tells her to shut up after she requested him to speak politely with the crew.

Read also | IndiGo website 'hacked' by passenger after losing baggage

At one point he asks her why she is yelling and she answers back that it is because he is yelling at them. The air hostess sticks to her ground that as a passenger he cannot disrespect them as they are not behaving badly with him. Another cabin crew member who tried to intervene was also told by the air hostess that he should not speak to her like that as she is also an employee just like them.

Tempers soaring even mid-air: "I am not your servant"



An @IndiGo6E crew and a passenger on an Istanbul flight to Delhi (a route which is being expanded soon with bigger planes in alliance with @TurkishAirlines ) on 16th December : pic.twitter.com/ZgaYcJ7vGv — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) December 21, 2022 ×

The matter seemed to take a turn for the worse after the passenger in question referred to the air hostess as a servant. She then retorted saying that she was an employee and definitely not his servant.

While it is unclear whether the tussle started because the crew refused to provide meals or if they ran short of food, the Internet’s reaction regarding the incident was quite clear that they were in favour of the air hostess.

Read also | IndiGo whistleblowers claim airline not following standard procedure of maintenance

The airline has responded to the fiasco and said that they are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi and that it was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. They said that they are looking into the incident and that customers' comfort has always been the top priority. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation into this matter.