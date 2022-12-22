WATCH | Heartbreaking video of wailing Afghan girls goes viral after ban on female education

A day after the higher education ministry of the Taliban government banned female students from schools and universities in Afghanistan, a video purportedly showing girl students crying their hearts out in a classroom went viral on various social networking sites.

On December 21, the 23-second viral video was posted on Twitter. In a video, girls filled in a classroom can be seen crying after they are informed about the ban imposed on female education by the Taliban.

Girls crying in agony as they’re told that they will have to leave the university & go home as the Taliban have BANNED female university education in Afghanistan.



Painful to hear. How can we sit idly by as millions of girls are denied their human rights.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the decision to ban female education in a letter sent by the higher education ministry to the universities, which was widely condemned by the United Nations and foreign governments.

According to the reports, armed forces were deployed in huge numbers outside the educational institutes across the nation and the girl students were asked to leave.

Afghan women protest against Taliban's ban

Meanwhile, a small group of women in Afghanistan staged a protest against the ban imposed by the Taliban on female education in Kabul, said an activist, adding that few women were arrested.

"They expelled women from universities. Oh, the respected people, support, support. Rights for everyone or no one!," the protesters chanted as they protested in Kabul.

In the rally, a protester said that few girls were arrested, however, two were released and few remain in custody. Almost two dozen women veiled in hijabs were seen raising hands and shouting slogans as they protested through the streets.

People were in disbelief after the ban was announced as it came less than three months after many female students were permitted to appear for university entrance exams.

University of Herat's journalism student Wahida Wahid Durani said, “Afghan girls are a dead people... they are crying blood. They are using all their force against us. I'm afraid that soon they will announce that women are not allowed to breathe."

After coming to power, the Taliban government has imposed various restrictions on Afghan women.