Anurag Kashyap teases trailer of next 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat'; watch

The teaser begins with Alaya playing a school student who seems to be smitten by the character played by Karan Mehta. The lead pair falls in love then falls out of it.

Anurag Kashyap’s film ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ saw its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival. In a statement, the filmmaker said, “The story of the film has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realise how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them. To realise that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too. This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it’s starting with this film.”