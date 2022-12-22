Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with new girl, sparks dating rumours

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted going out for dinner with actor-model Victoria Lamas. Victoria is 25 years younger to the actor.

The two were spotted at a club. They left together from the venue but got into a car together, sparking dating rumours.

Victoria Lamas was seen wearing a black scoop-neck crop top. She matched the look with black pants. Leonardo kept it casual with a black T-shirt, baggy blue jeans and a black jacket.

Who is this new girl?

Victoria Lamas is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, who starred in ‘Falcon Crest’. She is an actor and model herself.

She has done some acting like in ‘The Last Thing the Earth Said’, ‘A Virtuous Role’ and ‘Two Niner’.



Leonardo DiCaprio, meanwhile, recently broke up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August. He was also reported to have been hooked with model Gigi Hadid but looks like nothing materialised between them.