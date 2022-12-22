China COVID outbreak: India rolls out airports guidelines & SOPs, check details

India is on its toes and in complete alert mode as the COVID cases in China continue to witness a sharp spike. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India is keeping a close eye on China's COVID situation. Indian Health Ministry has urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocols, wear masks and practice social distancing. Indian Medical Association has also reiterated the same in a statement. Amid this, Indian states are also ramping up measures to contain the spread of COVID.

Airport SOPs in general

Media outlets while citing official sources said random testing of international passengers on arrival which was earlier stopped after a revision in travel advisories in November-end, will start soon. Earlier, 2 per cent of international passengers were being randomly tested at airports.

Karnataka Airport COVID guidelines

The Indian state of Karnataka has recently announced that international passengers will now have to undergo COVID screening at the Bengaluru airport. State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that authorities would be screening the air passengers at the airport.

At Bengaluru International Airport, the Karnataka government will start screening international passengers (Kempegowda International Airport). Sudhakar emphasised the need for individuals to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine dose as a precaution. The state administration has taken action to send positive samples for genome sequencing in order to keep track of newly identified variations, as advised by the Union Health Ministry.

Sudhakar said some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. he added that China is witnessing more hospitalisation and therefore "we need to focus on booster (precaution) dose coverage." Moreover, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state government will conduct a high-level meeting to discuss the next course of action, said the minister.