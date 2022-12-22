Kashmir: Temperature hits lowest of the season; Dal lake freezes at minus 5.5°C

Kashmir region is facing harsh winter conditions as the mercury across the Valley has plummeted to minus degrees. The world-famous Dal Lake froze after Srinagar recorded the season's coldest night at Minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. The coldest area in the Kashmir region was in South Kashmir’s Awantipora at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chilla-I-Kalan, the coldest period of the season, starts on December 21 and lasts for 40 days. And on the second day of the Chillai Kalan, Valley witnessed the lowest temperature of the season. The famous tourist resort Pahalgam recorded a temperature at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. While the famous Ski Resort Gulmarg recorded a temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures at places like Qazigund in South Kashmir was recorded at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. The Kokernag area recorded the temperature at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius. The Met Department said that Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded the temperature at minus 5.1 degree Celsius.

Ladakh region is also witnessing the harshest cold period. The temperature at Leh was recorded at minus 12.0 degrees Celsius. While Kargil was at minus 12.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in Ladakh was at Drass with a temperature recorded at minus 18.4 degrees Celsius. The coldest of the season so far.

The Met Department has predicted the temperatures to drop further in the coming days as the weather is said to remain dry till the end of this month.