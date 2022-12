Bank Holidays in India 2023: RBI releases full list, CHECK how many weekends are clashing with public holidays

Bank Holidays 2023: As this year is coming to an end and people are looking forward to a new year with new plans and new resolutions, people might make their plans depending upon the number of holidays ahead in the next year. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released the list of bank holidays for the year 2023, to make it easier for people to plan their vacations, or important meetings well ahead. According to the RBI list of holidays for 2023, banks will remain closed for 15 days. It may be noted that the banks in India follow the gazetted holidays. While all banks remain shut on public holidays, some banks observe regional festivals and holidays. RBI also released the list of other months of 2023, let's take a look at the bank holidays in 2023 month-wise: