House panel to release 800-page report on Donald Trump’s role in Jan 6 Capitol Hill riots

House January 6 committee is set to release an 800-page report Thursday that concludes that Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat. It would further mention that he “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol, by falsely claiming voter fraud.

According to the report’s executive summary, Trump’s followers threatened democracy on January 6, 2021, with “horrific” brutality towards law enforcement and “put the lives of American lawmakers at risk”.

Ahead of the release of the report, 34 transcripts from 1,000 interviews were released on Wednesday by the Committee. These interviews were conducted over the course of 18 months. The witnesses who spoke invoked their fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.

“The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him," the report reads.

The report will reflect the interviews and millions of pages of documents that were presented as evidence during the nine hearings that happened this year. It details how Trump tried to overturn his defeat by pressuring state officials, the justice department, members of Congress and his own vice-president to change the vote.

A 154-page summary of the report that was released Monday, talked about how Trump used social media and public appearances to blow out his claims of voter fraud. It also says he is encouraged his supporters to protest against Joe Biden's election as the president in Washington. The then president urged supporters to “fight like hell” at a huge rally in front of the White House, the report further says.

The committee concluded that it was a “multi-part conspiracy”, with Trump doing little to stop the violence at the Capitol where his supporters beat police and entered the Capitol, sending the lawmakers running for their lives.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE