Zachary Levi debunks ‘Shazam!’ recasting rumours, here’s what he revealed!

Amid ongoing changes being made at DC Studios, Hollywood actor Zachary Levi has addressed recasting rumours for the 'Shazam!' franchise. Responding to the speculations, the star clarified that people shouldn't believe everything that they see on the internet.

The speculations started when a Twitter user recently posted, “I’m so angry that Zachary Levi isn’t gonna be Shazam anymore. He was the perfect casting choice and to add more salt to the wound he is close friends with James Gunn.”

And, considering the shakeups happening at DC Studios, several netizens believed him as James Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran have been evaluating forthcoming projects in the DC Universe. And up until now, the new policy has resulted in the scrapping of the third instalment of the 'Wonder Woman' franchise and Henry Cavill's exit from the future 'Superman' film.

To kill the rumours once and for all, the actor tweeted, "Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci." Take a look!

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

Coming to Zachary's work front, the star will feature next in 'Harold and the Purple Crayon', which is directed by Carlos Saldanha and features Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, and Ravi Patel in pivotal roles.

Zachary will also play a pivotal role in 'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget', the sequel to the 2018 film 'Chicken Run'.

He also has 'The Unbreakable Boy' in the pipeline.

