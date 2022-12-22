IMA advises people to mask up, go back to practicing other Covid protocols

In view of the sharply rising Covid cases in China and some other countries, the Indian Medical Association Thursday asked the people to go back to following Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. In an advisory, it has appealed to the people to wear face masks in all public places, maintain social distancing and wash hands with soap and water or use sanitiser.

The public has also been asked to avoid large gatherings, such as weddings, as well as international travel. People have been advised to consult doctors in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc. Those eligible should also get vaccinated and get their booster shots, the IMA advisory said.

"In view of the sudden surge of Covid cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect," it said.

"As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are of the new China variant — BF.7," it said.

The IMA has also asked the government to increase preparedness in case the situation unfolds like it did in 2021, and arrange for emergency medicines, oxygen supply, and ambulance services. "As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," it added.

China is witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid cases, with hospitals overwhelmed. It is being reported that the present surge in Covid infections in China is believed to be driven by the BF.7 — a sub-variant of Omicron. The same variant was dominant in the United States and several European countries in October.

(With inputs from agencies)

