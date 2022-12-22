IPL Auction 2023: Not Sam Curran or Ben Stokes! Suresh Raina picks cricketer to watch out for

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina picked Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little as a player to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The 23-year-old earned praise from experts and fans alike after his brilliant performance in the ICC T20 World Cup as he finished the tournament with 11 wickets in seven matches. He even picked up a hat-trick during the Super 12 encounter against New Zealand.

"Sam Curran has done really well for England as well as for the Chennai Super Kings, and there is Ben Stokes, who has led England well. So having a top all-rounder in your team can change the movement of the game. Then there is Jaydev Unadkat, who just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has a lot of experience in the IPL. Watch out for Joshua Little from Ireland. He has done really well in the World Cup just now, and I just played with him," Raina said during a show on Jio Cinema.

When it comes to fast bowling options, Unadkat has already established himself as a massive name in the domestic circuit and he provides any team with an experienced campaigner. The fast bowler made his return to international cricket as well during India’s second Test against Bangladesh.

When asked about domestic players, Raina also spoke about his former Chennai Super Kings teammate N Jagadeesan who has been brilliant in the domestic season. The wicketkeeper-batsman is expected to attract bids from teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.