General Motors recalls 140,000 Chevy Bolts from US, Canada markets

Detroit-headquartered General Motors will recall 140,000 Chevy Bolt Electric Vehicles throughout the United States and Canada, the company said on Wednesday. The recall reportedly addresses a potential risk of fire in the carpet sported within the Electric Vehicle after an accident.

The recall affects 120,000 Chevy Bolt EVs in the US and 20,000 in Canada and pertains to model year vehicles between 2017 and 2023. GM has not shared how many incidents of the Bolt’s floor carpets catching fire have been reported, only declaring "rare instances" of the occurrence.

Chevrolet Bolt made its debut in 2016 as the only Electric Vehicle offering from General Motors. The EV offering has been furthered by the Bolt EUV as well as GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The Bolt continues to grow in sales as one of the most affordable EVs in the US and Canadian markets.

Earlier, a previous recall of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV due to battery fires decreased General Motors' delivery numbers in 2021. After sorting out the battery fire issues, the Bolt resumed production in April this year.

General Motors had geared up for a lucrative EV offering to the market with the 2023 model year versions of the Bolt EV seeing a $6,000 price cut.

