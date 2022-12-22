Netflix's 'Wednesday' debuts on Nielsen chart with historic numbers

Not just at Nevermore Academy, but Wednesday Addams proved her mark in the streaming world as well. The coming-of-age supernatural comedy-horror series, which has become Netflix's most-watched series, has now debuted on a Nielsen streaming chart and with historic numbers.



The show, which arrived on the streaming service in November, has been a topic of discussion ever since and has now taken the second-top spot in the Nielsen Streaming Chart.



The show has raked in 5.988 billion views almost 6 million between November 21-27. With its whooping viewing numbers, the Addams Family spin-off has become one of the biggest shows in the streaming world.



As per THR, the show has recorded the second-largest week in the two-year history of Nielsen’s weekly rankings, standing only behind 'Stranger Things' season 4, which amassed 7.2 billion for May 30-June 5.



The show was only available for the last five of the seven days window from 21st to 27th November. And as per Variety, the show will best itself on the chart next week with the measurement of its first full week of availability.



The Jenna Ortega series is also the fourth series to surpass 5 billion minutes of watch time in just a week.



Before this, the show had broken the record of 'Stranger Things' for the most-watched English-language series in a week in the history of the streaming service.