Lionel Messi to sign one-year extension with Paris Saint-Germain: Report

Lionel Messi is all set to extend his contract with French champions Paris Saint-Germain for one more year, according to Le Parisien. Reports have been circulating about potential interests from FC Barcelona and Inter Miami but he is likely to team up once again with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi created history by guiding Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title after 36 years and ended the tournament as the winner of the Golden Ball. He scored seven goals in the competition and finished second only behind French youngster Mbappe with eight goals.

The report claimed that the agreement was reached during the World Cup with Messi’s father Jorge leading the discussions with the PSG owners. While Mbappe has already returned to training in Paris, Messi is currently on vacation with his family and will have further conversations with the management once he returns. PSG has been pushing for a contract extension in the last few months.

Messi had a shaky start to his life in France with reports claiming that he was unsettled and looking to return to FC Barcelona. Even the Spanish club amplified their efforts to bring him back with conversations with his representatives. However, it seems that the move did not materialise and another year in PSG will allow him to fight for the Ligue 1 as well as the Champions League title.