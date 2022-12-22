EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili claims innocence, says she feels betrayed by partner

European Union MEP Eva Kaili has claimed that she is innocent and that her boyfriend should be blamed for the Qatar scandal since he was the one carrying a bag full of cash. Kaili was arrested along with three other people in connection with taking bribes from Qatar to influence policy making in the EU Parliament. The police found at least 1.5 million euros after a series of raids in the corruption scandal that has shaken the EU. Belgium's federal prosecutor released pictures of the cash found after raiding parliament offices and 19 homes.

Kaili, her partner Francesco Giorgi and his former boss Pier Antonio Panzeri are currently in prison. Francesco was detained on suspicion of corruption, money laundering, and links to a criminal organisation.

Also Read | EU corruption scandal: Police shares pictures of bags of cash recovered in raids

Her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, says that she is innocent, even though investigators have reportedly found evidence against her.

He said in a statement, "Kaili never claimed that she knew or participated in the acts of which her partner is accused, never had ownership or possession of the money found in the shared apartment. She has never in her life taken a bribe."

"She feels betrayed by her partner, she trusted him, he betrayed her."

Authorities believe Francesco took financial and other favours from Qatar in order to advance its interests in the EU Parliament. Kaili's lawyer says that she was unaware that Francesco was holding cash and that she tried sending the money back to where it belonged.

The lawyer also told a Greek radio station that she asked her father to hide the Qatari bribes.

"When she learned about the contents of the suitcase from her partner. One option was to turn him in to the police, the second was to take the money to its owner. She has no obligation to report her husband under European law," the lawyer said.

"She called her father to come. 'Come on now, take these things, go to your room in the hotel, and a man will come and get them'," Dimitrakopoulos said.

Members of the European Parliament fear that more similar cases might come to light soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE