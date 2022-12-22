WION sweeps The Future of News Awards 2022

WION, India's leading International news channel was conferred with 17 prestigious awards at the first edition of ‘The Future of News' Conference & Awards 2022, curated by Afaqs!. The on-ground awards and conference held on 21st December in New Delhi, rewarded outstanding broadcasters who made their mark in the business of breaking news by untapping the potential of digital platforms and content consumption as per the market demand.

WION has been consistent in presenting reliable reportage of unfiltered truth of incidents on the hour, by the hour, unleashing the on-ground reality for a globalised united world. Its efficient team of journalists and series of prime time shows comprise of a strategic approach towards news consumption with the inclusion of gripping visuals, timely reporting, fast-paced news and strong content backed by research and investigation.

WION was honoured with nine prestigious awards for factual reporting and trending content:

· Best Prime Time Show – WION Fineprint

· Best Breaking News Story – Roger Federer’s retirement announcement

· Best Breaking News Story – Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

· Best Coverage of Entertainment – WION Wideangle- Stream or Screen: What’s the future of cinema?

· Best Rural Reporting – Health Workers in Kashmir

· Best Launch of New Show - World At War

· Best Coverage of Social Issues - WION Wideangle- Disability: Special People, Special Stories

· Best Follow-up Reporting – WION at Kabul

· Best Inquiry into Fake News - The truth behind the military ‘coup’ against China’s president Xi Jinping

In addition to the above list, innovative design, packaging and presentation by WION, also made WION win a total of 8 'The Future of News' awards.

· Best Channel Packaging – WION

· Best Show Identity – World of Africa

· Best Use of infographics in a Business Story - India Budget 2022

· Best Channel Promo (Single) – World Elections on WION

· Best Channel Promo (Campaign) - WION Climate tracker

· Most Innovative Promo - The Stickiest news brand

· Best Programme Promo – World At War

· Best Set Design - World at War

Commenting on this win, Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer, said, “We feel honoured to be rewarded and receive national recognition for redefining The Future of News. It is a moment of pride and acknowledgment for the efforts put in by our entire team - be it shows and campaign ideation, packaging, market research for trending content consumption, etc. This also encourages us to deep-dive and explore potential opportunities through a detailed readers/viewers market study in 2023.”

About WION

WION (World is One) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.

About Zee Media Corporation Ltd

ZMCL is one of India's leading media and entertainment companies with a strong presence in the news and regional entertainment genres with 13 news channels in 7 different languages, touching more than 528+ Million viewers through its linear and digital properties like Zeenews.com, dnaindia.com, india.com and others.

