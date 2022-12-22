Is this for real? Argentina wants to put Messi's face on banknotes

Argentina's World Cup win has led to unending announcements, celebrations and stories that are hard to believe. Here's one such news about team captain Lionel Messi that is doing the rounds.

Viral reports in the Argentine media suggest that the country's Central Bank wants to put Messi's face on banknotes. Financial newspaper El Financiero reported, “Capturing Lionel Messi’s face on the thousand-peso bill, since it is important for officials that the figure begins with a ’10’."

It says that the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has been planning to put his face on the notes since before the team's win over France in Qatar. Mock-ups of the notes are going viral on social media and people are seemingly eager to see Messi's face on the banknotes.

However, the newspaper also says that the entire thing was "jokingly proposed" the the bank.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors , and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” El Financiero reported.

Officials believe these banknotes would become highly collectible for the civilians.

If the plan is taken further, this would not be the first time that a sporting icon would find itself on Argentina's currency. Commemorative coins were issued when Argentina won its first World Cup back in 1978.

Messi played a crucial role in his team's journey to the finals and then in the ultimate match. He scored twice in Sunday's final which they won 4-2 during the penalty shootout. He was named Player of the Tournament.

