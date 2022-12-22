India to install new scanners at airports; passengers won't have to remove electronic devices from bag

The Indian Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is set to roll out a mandate that will significantly speed up the check-in process at airports. Under it, passengers may soon be able to zip through airport security checks without having to take out their laptops, phones and chargers.

Currently, passengers are required to place their electronic devices in separate trays as they check in. The process takes time and hence can cause congestion.

Watch | WION Dispatch: Overcrowding at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

As per the Hindu, the new mandate which will be rolled out within a month will speed the process through the adoption of modern equipment that screens bags without removing electronic equipment.

These machines will be installed in major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. They are already in use at several major airports across the United States and Europe.

Last week, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the Indian capital New Delhi was left scrambling to deal with congestion. Passengers were left standing in line for hours at the domestic and international terminals.

The congestion prompted India's biggest airline IndiGo to advise passengers to arrive at the Delhi airport at least three and a half hours early.

Following the congestion which went viral across social media Indian Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport and said that Terminal 3 has been equipped with additional x-ray machines and staff. He also said that additional measures were being taken at other airports like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

