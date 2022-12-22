After 'RRR', Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' sent for Oscars nomination
Rishabh Shetty's film, which was made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, has amassed a whopping Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.
Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara' is another gem that we got from the Kannada industry this year. The film that has become the talk of the entire country has impressed fans with its mind-blowing climax and gripping story. After earning appreciation and big numbers at the box office worldwide, the movie is now inching towards the most prestigious award ceremony of the year: the Oscars.
After SS Rajamouli submitted his magnum opus 'RRR' for consideration at the 95th Academy Awards. The makers of the film have listed their film in the race for the most prestigious award ceremony.
Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Productions revealed during his recent interview with India Today that they have sent the movie for nominations and are now hoping for the best.
"We have submitted our application for the Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," said Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Productions. He mentioned, "Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope
it can find a voice worldwide as well."
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and features Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.
'RRR' in Oscars shortlists:
