Spain divided over bill that allows transgender people over 16 to change gender in ID

In Spain, lawmakers today (December 22) will vote on a groundbreaking transgender rights bill that will allow anyone over 16 years of age to change the gender on their ID card. The legislation as per AFP has sparked divisions within Spain's left-wing government and the country's feminist movement.

The bill which has been touted as the "triumph of reason over hatred" has as per AFP sparked a bitter debate in the country's powerful feminist lobby and LGBTQ equality campaigners.

Watch | Spain passes sexual, reproductive health law; abortion now free in public health clinics

What does the bill do?

It effectively simplifies the procedure for changing a person's gender on their national identity card. People over the age of 16 can request a change based on a simple statement, additionally, children as young as 12 can apply, however, this is only available under certain conditions.

Following the submission of this request, the applicant would then have to confirm once after three months, following which the change becomes valid.

What are the current rules in this regard?

Before this only adults were allowed to request the change and that too had to be supported by a medical report attesting to gender dysphoria and proof of at least two years of hormonal treatment.

"Today the feminist majority in this House responds to transphobia," said Equality Minister Irene Montero adding that "At last this law depathologises trans lives and guarantees trans people's rights."

The division over the bill

The bill which was first adopted by the Spanish cabinet in June 2021 has sparked tensions between the Podemos party and the Socialists who have unsuccessfully reportedly been trying to modify it.

Additionally, it has split the feminist movement between those who favour Montero and the feminist lobby associated with the Socialists, who vehemently reject the document.

"The state has to provide answers for transgender people," however gender is neither "voluntary nor optional", said Carmen Calvo, who served as Sanchez's former deputy and headed the equality ministry under the Socialists.

She remarked that to her it seems like a step backwards in terms of advancement when gender is asserted above biological sex, she said in a September interview with newspaper El Mundo.

There are also fears that the law will lead to abuse and erosion of women's rights by allowing men who self-identify as women to compete in women's sports and even request transfers to women's prisons.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE