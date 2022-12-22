Imran Khan lands in hot soup once again, leaked audio of a vulgar call invites hate; PTI claims it's fake
Story highlights
As per reports an alleged recording of the leader with an unknown woman has come to light in which he can be heard engaging in a sexually explicit, lewd conversation
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is once again embroiled in controversy and this time it's over an alleged "sex call".
As per reports an alleged recording of the leader with an unknown woman has come to light in which he can be heard engaging in a sexually explicit, lewd conversation.
With elections set to be held in the country next year this alleged recording of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder has invited widespread criticism.
FirstPost reports that the call recording was apparently leaked by a local Pakistani Journalist named Syed Ali Haider. First shared on Youtube the audio is now also making the rounds on Twitter.
Reportedly a few Pakistani news portals have also claimed that it is an old recording and that the call was made from Pakistan Prime Minister's Office.
However, Imran Khan's party PTI has said the audio is fake.
Dr Arslan Khalid, a PTI leader who served as Focal Person (Digital Media) to Imran Khan during his regime said that "Political opponents of the PTI chairman can’t think beyond creating fake audios and videos."
Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani also condemned the character assassination of Khan.
This is not the first time that controversial audio supposedly involving the former PM has been "leaked". Earlier too damning audios allegedly involving Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi Khan were leaked.
(With inputs from agencies)
