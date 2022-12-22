For first time, UNSC passes resolution calling for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, other leaders

The United Nations Security Council urged Myanmar's military junta to release Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in prison for the past two years when the army staged a coup and ousted her civilian government.

On Wednesday, the UN body adopted its first-ever resolution on the situation in the Southeast Asian nation, calling for “immediate release all arbitrarily detained prisoners," including 77-year-old Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint.

The resolution is historic considering that the 15-member council has been split on Myanmar for decades. Earlier, the body used to issue only formal statements on the state of the country, staying away from meddling in its internal affairs.

The last council resolution regarding Myanmar was the one the UN passed in 1948, approving the country's membership to the world body, reports AFP news agency quoting diplomats.

The resolution has also sought "an immediate end to all forms of violence", asking for "all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law."

The resolution was adopted after attaining 12 votes, with permanent members China and Russia abstaining. They also did not opt to veto the text. Notably, India also abstained.

"Any opportunity for the Security Council to speak with one strong, united voice on any issue and especially on Myanmar would be much welcomed," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesman said ahead of the vote.

The UK had drafted the text of Wednesday's resolution in September, following which several amendments were made to ensure its passing, UN watchers told AFP.

Text relating to the council's determination to use all its powers if Myanmar fails to adhere to the resolution was reportedly dropped.

Apart from that, several members objected to a provision requesting the UN secretary-general to report to the council on the situation in Myanmar every 60 days.

