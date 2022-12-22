Biden says US will ship Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine during meet with Zelensky

US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Wednesday for a bilateral meeting, vowing to "continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself — particularly air defence."

Biden expressed America’s support to Ukraine’s cause, along with allies “in Europe, Japan and other places to make sure you have the financial humanitarian and security assistance that you needed”.

He also announced that the US will be sending the Patriot air defence missile systems to Ukraine to help strengthen its defences against the Russian forces.

The system is part of $1.85 billion in security assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.

The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of US support for Ukraine.

"Today's assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defense System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defense systems," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the Patriot announcement, saying the system "will strengthen our air defense significantly."

"This is a very important step to create a secure air space for Ukraine," he told journalists through a translator at a news conference alongside President Joe Biden at the White House.

Putin is trying to use 'winter as a weapon': Biden

President Vladimir Putin is "trying to use winter as a weapon, but the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world," Biden said.

"I mean that sincerely -- not just inspire us but inspire the world with their courage and how they have chosen their resilience and resolve for their future," he added.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced an additional $1.85 billion in security assistance for Ukraine.

Zelensky, in his part, thanked Biden for his "big support and leadership across Europe."

"I think it's very difficult to understand what does it mean when we say appreciate but you really have to feel it," Zelensky said in English.

Zelensky also presented an award to Biden that he said was handed to him by a "real hero" —a captain on the ground of a HIMARS rocket system that has been a game-changer on the field.

"He's very brave and he said, give it to very brave president," Zelensky said.