WHO chief 'very concerned' with rising number of COVID-19 cases in China

The World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his concerns regarding the massive increase in COVID-19 cases in China. During a press briefing, the head of the United Nations body said that the WHO is focused on helping governments all around the world in their fight against the infection and the first step will be to make sure that everyone is completely vaccinated.

"The WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China, with increasing reports of severe disease," Ghebreyesus told reporters during the briefing according to Reuters.

In the past few weeks, the number of cases has gone up considerably in China and that has also coincided with the government relaxing a number of strict restrictions. The latest set of lockdowns in China resulted in widespread protests and in the face of international pressure, the Communist Party of China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping decided to go back to the Zero Covid policy.

Tedros told reporters that the WHO is still waiting for a detailed report regarding the current situation in China and once the details are clear, the agency will be working on a comprehensive counterplan.

WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said that it is a possibility that China is struggling to keep a tab on the total number of infections with irregular testing since the relaxation of the rules.