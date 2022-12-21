ugc_banner

Peruvian government orders Mexico's ambassador Pablo Monroy to leave country within 72 hours

Lima, PeruEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Dec 22, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Mexico's foreign minister said that Monroy's expulsion is "unjustified and reprehensible." (Ic:Pablo Monroy Conesa) Photograph:(Twitter)

Peru's foreign minister on social media said that the ejection of the Mexican ambassador is due to "repeated statements from the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru"

Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to Lima Pablo Monory to leave the South American country within 72 hours, announced the foreign minister. The country declared the ambassador "persona non grata." The announcement comes after a recent escalation between the two nations after Peru's president Pedro Castillo was ousted earlier this month after he tried to dissolve Congress. 

Prior to the announcement, a Mexican diplomat said that the family of the ousted president has been granted asylum. 

Peru's foreign minister on social media said that the recent ejection of the Mexican Ambassador is due to "repeated statements from the highest authorities of that country regarding the political situation in Peru."

Mexico's Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi said that Monroy's expulsion is "unjustified and reprehensible."

The Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticised the removal of Castillo as "undemocratic." He stressed the ousted president as Peru's lawful leader. 

However, the timeline for their travel to Mexico has not yet been disclosed by the officials of both countries. 

Peru's foreign minister on Tuesday announced that the safe passage for Castillo's wife and two children has been approved. 

Castillo is expected to remain locked up in pretrial detention for 18 months after the judicial panel approved the prosecutor's request for the extension while the investigation is underway. 

(With inputs from agencies)

