DG Police says all target killing cases solved in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have claimed to have solved all target killings in the Valley. All the terrorists involved in the target killings of civilians have been killed in various encounters, said DG Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh. He further added that Infiltration from across the border has been brought down to zero with a tight vigil on the LoC and International Border.

The Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh was on a visit to South Kashmir's Pulwama district. While talking about the target killings in Kashmir, DG Police said that '' Almost all the cases related to target killings have been solved. Target killing is a big conspiracy from across the border, The ISI of Pakistan is involved in it. They don't wish for peace in the Valley. Kashmiri people stand with peace. Almost all cases are solved and only one or two are left we have identified the people involved and will be solved very soon.

Also read | Russia to continue improving combat readiness of nuclear forces, says Putin

On the cross-border Infiltration, Police DG said that all arrangements have been put in place to foil any attempts of infiltration. '' The border security is effective, and we have managed to bring down infiltration to a large extent. There were some incidents in between where infiltrators were killed on the border only and some incidents where they managed to infiltrate and most of these terrorists were neutralized as well. Some may be alive and soon will be killed too. security grid has been tightened for the winter period, '' said Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.