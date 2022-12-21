Brendan Fraser to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. He will be awarded for his role in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’.



Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, ‘The Whale’ follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie.

Announcing the award for Brendan, Palm Springs Film Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement, “Brendan Fraser demonstrates his impressive talent in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful adaptation of ‘The Whale’. Fraser gives an extraordinary and haunting performance that paints a vivid portrait of our inability to escape our own sadness. For this award caliber performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Brendan Fraser.”

Brendan Fraser is known for such films as ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’, ‘Crash’, ‘George of the Jungle’.