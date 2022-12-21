UK minister accuses unions of 'inflicting harm' on patients as thousands of health and public workers walk out

Thousands of ambulance workers and other public staff walked out on Wednesday, escalating the pay dispute with the UK government.

The series of stoppages by workers is ruining the essence of holidays in the country as the government rejected the wage demands, AFP reported.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Health Secretary Steve Barclay accused unions of making a "conscious decision" to "inflict harm" on patients.

Replying to Barclay's comments, the unions called it "insulting" for the ambulance workers who according to the organsiation were "forced" to strike as the government failed to address their issues.

If the government refuses to discuss pay, unions for medical staff have threatened further stoppage of facilities during the new year.

Similarly, five days after their first strike, thousands of Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Tuesday (Dec 20) in the UK took to picket lines.

The government has been insisting on modest pay increases for workers suggested by independent review bodies.

Despite the government's insistence that it will not negotiate, polls in the UK showed that citizens support workers. According to a poll published by YouGov on Tuesday, it showed that two-thirds of Britishers support nurses, and almost 65 per cent support other workers.



Employees across the UK have been demanding a pay rise amid rising inflation in the country.



With the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak focused on reducing inflation quickly, will it be possible for workers to reach a settlement or will these strikes continue?

