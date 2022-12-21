New Zealand amends cow burp tax plan as part of its emissions reduction scheme

The New Zealand government announced adjustments to its divisive plans to tax the farts and burps of livestock on Wednesday, but a renowned farmers organisation said it was still against the emissions reduction plan. As an effort toward combating climate change, New Zealand is planning a "world's first" penalty on methane and nitrous oxide emissions produced by the country's 26 million sheep and six million cows.

Farmers would be charged for the gas emissions from their livestock under the proposed plan. The measures have provoked outcry in New Zealand's agriculture community and triggered widespread protests.

Farmers have urged the centre-left administration of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to repeal the tax, which they claim will increase the price of food and endanger their livelihoods.

In addition to promising to maintain low emissions price, the reforms announced on Wednesday include letting farmers to employ on-farm forests to offset their carbon emissions.

"Our shared goal is supporting farmers to grow their exports, reduce emissions, and maintain our agricultural sector's international competitive edge," Ardern said in a statement.

"With or without the government's proposals, New Zealand needs to be at the front of the queue to stay competitive in a market that is demanding sustainably produced products," she warned.'

Ardern anticipates that her cabinet will decide on the final price for the agricultural emissions scheme in the first half of 2023, with a five-year pricing plan set to begin in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)