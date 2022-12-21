ugc_banner
Gujarat Titans (GT) squad in IPL Auction 2023: full players list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

Kochi, Kerala Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:12 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: The IPL auction is scheduled to begin in Kochi on Friday at 14:30 IST. There are now 87 places total, 30 of which are reserved for players from outside. The highest reserve fee is INR 2 crore, with 19 players from outside requesting to be included in the top category. With a starting bid of INR 1.5 crore, 11 players are included in the auction list. The two cricketers from India with base salaries of INR 1 crore are Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat will enter the IPL auction with a budget of INR 19.25 crore. They may purchase a maximum of seven cricketers, only three of whom may be foreign players. Prior to the season's auctions, they released Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, and Varun Aaron and traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

23 Dec 2022, 5:12 PM (IST)
Indian Cricketer Shivam Mavi sold to Gujarat Titans for 6 crores

23 Dec 2022, 5:04 PM (IST)
KS Bharat gets on Gujarat Titans for 1.20 crores

Kona Srikar Bharat (KS Bharat) gets on Gujarat Titans for 1.20 crores. Base price was 20 lakhs. 

23 Dec 2022, 4:43 PM (IST)
Gujarat Titans remaining purse is 16.75 crores

16.75 crores is the remaining purse for Gujarat Titans. 

23 Dec 2022, 4:07 PM (IST)
Bangladeshi Cricketer Litton Das goes unsold

Base price for Bangladeshi Cricketer Litton was 50 lakhs. The cricketer goes unsold at IPL auction 2023. 
 

23 Dec 2022, 3:56 PM (IST)
Gujarat Titans ropes in Jamaican cricketer Odean Smith

West Indies power-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith was with Punjab Kings at the IPL 2022. Odean Smith is a right-arm-medium-pace bowler who made his debut for the Windies against Pakistan in a bilateral T-20 series. At  Caribbean Premier League CPL 2021, he was the second-highest wicket-taker and even splintered Gayle's bat.

23 Dec 2022, 3:56 PM (IST)
Odean Smith sold at Rs 50 lakhs to Gujarat Titans

23 Dec 2022, 3:13 PM (IST)
Kane Williamson sold at base Price

Kane Williamson captained Sunrisers Hyderabad last season however, they decided to release him ahead of the auction. Now, he will be with Gujarat Titans at base price of 2 crores. 

23 Dec 2022, 2:42 PM (IST)
Kane Williamson sold for Gujarat in 2 crores

23 Dec 2022, 2:14 PM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023: What were GT's released players?

GT released players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron 

23 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM (IST)
IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans (GT) Players List

Here is the list under various categories ahead of the IPL Auction 2023. 

Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT Retain Player - 18
GT Overseas Retain Player - 5
GT Total Money Spent - 75.75 Cr
GT Remaining Purse - 19.25 Cr
GT Available Slots - 7
GT Overseas Available Slots - 3
 

23 Dec 2022, 12:25 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya to lead Gujarat Titans once again !

Hardik Pandya’s team will once again feature in Gujarat Titans along side 18 players from the roster from last season. Meanwhile, six players have been released from the team that was founded in 2021. Pandya, the skipper, picked up from where he left in the Tata IPL, producing a memorable all-round performance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Pandya’s heroic finish in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England (63 off 33 balls) provided a much-needed boost to the team’s total, but the result did not go India’s way.

23 Dec 2022, 11:42 AM (IST)
Vote for your fav players for GT ahead of IPL auction 2023

If you want to vote for your favourite player for Gujarat Titans you can cast your vote here. Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, is listening in! 

23 Dec 2022, 11:17 AM (IST)
Gujarat Titans' maiden win in 2022

Founded in 2021, the Gujarat Titans, who won their first championship in the 2022 season, are the current IPL champions. Gujarat Titans' home field is Motera's Narendra Modi Stadium. IPL auction is set to take place at 2:30PM in Kochi. 

23 Dec 2022, 10:58 AM (IST)
Overseas players pick prediction at IPL auction 2023

Gujarat Titans will need an overseas pace bowler such as Alzarri Joseph. Additionally, an overseas batter as Matthew Wade has not been up to the mark in the IPL. An Indian pace bowler can be of good use for backup.
 

21 Dec 2022, 6:50 PM (IST)
What's on GT's mind for IPL auction 2023?

Gujarat Titans need an all-rounder as Pandya’s backup and need to get a good middle-order batsman. Another thing is to find a new opening partner for Shubman Gill, plus a wicket-keeper. 
 