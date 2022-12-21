Iran's Supreme Court orders retrial of protester on death row for agitation

The Supreme Court in Iran ordered a retrial of an individual who was previously sentenced to death for his involvement in the protests in the wake of the death of Mahsa Amini. The Iranian judiciary announced on Wednesday that Mahan Sadrat was among the dozens of protesters who were sentenced to death by the court but a retrial will be launched in order to examine further evidence.

"The accused's request for a retrial was found to be in accordance with the law... and so the case was referred to the court for retrial," the judiciary's Mizan Online news website reported.

The 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was detained by Iran’s morality police for flouting the country’s hijab law and later in the day, she was found dead with the post-mortem report showing trauma to both her body and head. The death resulted in massive protests all around the country with women taking to the streets with placards against the regime and even burning their hijabs as a show of protest.

Sadrat was charged with "moharebeh" -- or "enmity against God – by the Iranian court and under sharia law, he was sentenced to death. Earlier, news agency IRNA reported that security forces detained him after he allegedly drew a knife in public and caused panic in the public by attempting to attack.

