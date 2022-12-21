Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad in IPL Auction 2023: full players list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

Former Punjab Kings batter Chris Gayle has slammed his team for the way they treated their IPL 2022 captain Mayank Agarwal before deciding not to retain him. He said, "They chop and change man, it is ridiculous. You keep chopping and changing, they never have a set eleven whether you win a match. Sometimes they would go with the same team but so often players don’t feel comfortable (with too much changes). When they do get a chance and IPL is already pressure, so (with that sort of approach) you end putting more excessive pressure and with that you won’t see them flourishing within the game".