Pusha T has cut ties with Kanye West’s former label

Pusha T has cut all ties with Kanye West’s former record label G.O.O.D. Music. He had remained with Kanye West’s label from 2010 till the release of his 2022 Grammy-nominated album, ‘It’s Almost Dry’.

Pusha T revealed that he cut ties post Kanye West’s controversial anti semitism statement. The company’s parent label, Def Jam, ended its business relationship with G.O.O.D. in late October.

The rapper also confirmed that he has not spoken with Kanye West since the controversy started.

The first disagreement happened in 2016 after Kanye West had shown public support for Donald Trump. Pusha T said, “People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”