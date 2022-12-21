Pusha T has cut ties with Kanye West’s former label
The rapper also confirmed that he has not spoken with Kanye West since the anti semitism controversy began.
Pusha T has cut all ties with Kanye West’s former record label G.O.O.D. Music. He had remained with Kanye West’s label from 2010 till the release of his 2022 Grammy-nominated album, ‘It’s Almost Dry’.
Pusha T revealed that he cut ties post Kanye West’s controversial anti semitism statement. The company’s parent label, Def Jam, ended its business relationship with G.O.O.D. in late October.
The first disagreement happened in 2016 after Kanye West had shown public support for Donald Trump. Pusha T said, “People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”
Pusha T first appeared on Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album on the track ‘Runaway’. Kanye West then served as an executive producer to Pusha’s solo albums, including releases like 2013’s ‘My Name is My Name’ and 2018’s ‘Daytona’.