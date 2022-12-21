RR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: rajasthan royals full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

RR Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try to go one step further in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) than they did last season when they were defeated in the final by the Gujarat Titans. RR has retained a total of 16 players and now has a few holes to fill in their team for the upcoming season of IPL 2023. Players that are includes bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen and batsmen like Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. They have also retained the only all-rounder of their team, R Ashwin among the other 16 players.