Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Doo spinoff ‘Velma’ to release in January
Story highlights
Mindy Kaling’s animated series ‘Velma’ is set for early 2023 release.
HBO Max’s upcoming show is a spinoff of the family-friendly, ‘Scooby-Doo’ series.
It will be a take on the classic Scooby-Doo franchise. The series follows the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the brainiac of the Mystery Inc. gang. After a corpse is found in her high school, Velma teams up with Daphne, Shaggy and Fred to solve the murder.
The official logline reads, “This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”
Scooby Doo will not feature in the spinoff show.
Watch the teaser here:
In addition to Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Richardson and Howerton, the voice cast of ‘Velma’ includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic,” Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak and Karl-Anthony Towns.