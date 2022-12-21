ugc_banner
Live Now

CSK Squad in IPL Auction 2023: Chennai Super Kings full player list, captain, key players, batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, Indian-Foreign Players, all you need to know

Kochi, India Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 23, 2022, 07:14 PM IST

Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

CSK Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place on Friday, 23 December in Kochi. The ten franchises will bolster their rosters after releasing a plethora of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots available, with room for 30 international players in the league.

CSK Squad in IPL Auction 2023: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are expected to spend big in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auctions, which will kick off on Friday 23 December in Kochi. CSK will prioritise an all-rounder in the auction window as they look for a replacement for Dwayne Bravo, who has left the franchise. CSK has retained a total of 18 players and now they will look to add more firepower by getting a few more names in the IPL 2023 auction for the upcoming season. Alongside, the Captain MS Dhoni, CSK has also retained bowler Deepak Chahar, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad among the other 18 players. 

Remaining purse: 3.7 cr

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK Retain Player - 18
CSK Overseas Retain Player - 6
CSK Total Money Spent - 74.55 Cr
CSK Remaining Purse - 20.45 Cr
CSK Available Slots - 7
CSK Overseas Available Slots - 2
CSK Captain - MS Dhoni

The detailed list is as below:    

Total Player List - (405 players)
Capped - (119 players)
Uncapped - (282 players)
Associate - (4 players)
capped Indians (19 players)
capped International (70 players)
Uncapped Indians (254 players)
Uncapped International (28 players)

23 Dec 2022, 6:56 PM (IST)
Inspirational story of CSK's new player

Chennai Super Kings bought Shaikh Rashid, an underdog who used to travel 50 kilometres with his father only to practice. His father lost his job because he used to arrive late daily due to his son's cricket practice. Rasheed was also selected for the U-19 World Cup but couldn't show his talent because she got contracted with COVID-19, but then he bounced back strongly and scored crucial runs in knock outs and today he got selected for CSK at 20 lakhs. 

23 Dec 2022, 6:23 PM (IST)
SUPER AUCTION! New lions in the CSK den

As the IPL 2023 auction is going on, CSK has got some of the cream into their squad, here is the list of players bought by the franchise so far:

1. Kylie Jamieson

2. Shaik Rasheed

3. Nishant Sindhu

4. Ben Stokes 

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Sam Curran was a close miss!

23 Dec 2022, 6:05 PM (IST)
SOLD! Kyle Jamieson in CSK

IPL Auction 2022 Live update: Kyle Jamieson  sold to CSK for 1 Cr

23 Dec 2022, 5:37 PM (IST)
Top three expensive players so far!

Following are the top three players that got sold on highest bid so far:

Sam Curran- Rs 18.50 cr to Punjab Kings 

Ben Stokes- Rs 16.25 cr to Chennai Super Kings 

Harry Brook- Rs 13.25 cr to Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

23 Dec 2022, 5:08 PM (IST)
Lion Alert!

Welcome to the new lion to the squad:

×

 

23 Dec 2022, 4:58 PM (IST)
It's a catch! Nishant sold to CSK on base price

Nishant Sindhu sold at Rs 60 lakhs from Rs 20 lakhs to Chennai Super Kings 

23 Dec 2022, 4:49 PM (IST)
SOLD! Sheikh Rasheed in CSK

 Sheikh Rasheed sold to Chennai Super Kings at base price of Rs 20 lakhs

23 Dec 2022, 4:39 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes followed back CSK official Twitter handle !

Former Rajasthan Royal's player Ben Stokes is now in the Sher Sqaud of CSK 

×

 

23 Dec 2022, 4:34 PM (IST)
Big names UNSOLD so far

Joe Root 
Rilee Rossouw
Shakib al Hasan
Litton Das
Kusal Mendis
Chris Jordan
Adam Mills
Akeel Hussian 
Adam Zampa 
Tabrez Shamzi
Mujib-ur-Rahman
 

23 Dec 2022, 3:44 PM (IST)
How CSK's squad look so far?

Chennai Super Kings has been able to buy:

1. Ajinkaya Rahane 

×

2. Ben Stokes 

×

 

 

23 Dec 2022, 3:42 PM (IST)
SOLD! Ben Stokes in CSK

English all-rounder Ben Stokes sold at Rs 16.25 cr from Rs 2 cr to Chennai Super Kings 

23 Dec 2022, 3:08 PM (IST)
Welcome Rahane to the squad

Opening for Rahane is closed now, with CSK taking the bid for him at base price of Rs 50 lakhs.

×

 

23 Dec 2022, 3:02 PM (IST)
Ajinkya Rahane sold at base price to CSK

Ajinkya Rahane sold at Rs 50 lakhs from Rs 50 lakhs base price to CSK
 

23 Dec 2022, 1:44 PM (IST)
CSK IPL cricket team: More than just a team!

Last year in January, Chennai Super Kings became the first unicorn sports enterprise of India. Its market cap touched a handsome amount of Rs 7600 crores in Jan 2022. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which won its fourth IPL title in Dubai last year, now has a market cap more than its parent entity, India Cements. India Cements’ market cap stood at Rs 6,869 crores.

23 Dec 2022, 1:26 PM (IST)
Who can be the costliest buy of CSK?

There has been a history of players fetching more than Rs 10 crore in the previous auctions of IPL, though this trend is only seen in the mega auctions of IPL. With the mini auction, where all the teams have a limited budget, Rs 10 crore mark seems un-reachable for a single players but still, players like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green will fetch good numbers. 

23 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM (IST)
What Sam Curran is expecting this IPL season?

Sam Curran is creating a lot of buzz this year and can be the highest- sold players of this year. The base price of this English player is Rs 2 crore, but he is also expecting to multiply his earnings this IPL season, "I’ve been in previous auctions (as well); you go in with your base price. I’ll be watching (the auction) on TV. On Friday morning, I guess, when your name comes up, you just say ‘keep the paddle up there". 

23 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM (IST)
CSK will come back with a bang this year

CSK is all set for the IPL 2023 auction, as they have 'Thalaivan' on their side. 

×

 

23 Dec 2022, 11:12 AM (IST)
Why CSK is celebrating ahead of the IPL Auction 2023?

Chennai Super Kings are celebrating a special day of their skipper and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is 'international debut day' of Dhoni which coincides with IPL 2023 auction.

23 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM (IST)
Who will be the top three picks of CSK?

Sam Curran, an all-rounder who was a member of the team till the IPL in 2021 but missed the previous season owing to injury worries, will be their first goal. CSK could be considering Jason Holder as Bravo's replacement. At the auction, CSK will also want a top-order batsman, and Mayank Agarwal would be a suitable option.

21 Dec 2022, 5:42 PM (IST)
Sam Curran might be the top priority for CSK

According to insiders in the CSK camp, the franchise will go all out to secure the services of English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran in the recently held T20 World Cup had been given the Player of the Tournament, and has been in incredible form for the national side and could be one of the highest-paid players in the auctions, given his talent and worth.
 