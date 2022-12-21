Boris Becker reveals he relied on 'blood brothers' to protect him in prison

Tennis legend Boris Becker, in his first interview since being released from prison, has recounted that his life was threatened twice there and that he had to rely on 'blood brothers' to be protected.

Becker informed about a prisoner named 'John', serving a 25-year sentence for multiple murders as the one who terrorised him with constant threats to extort money. Becker said John wanted his money and to kill him.

Becker continued and said a second inmate named 'Ike' cornered him once. After Becker shouted for help, 10 prisoners came around and rescued him.

"And then the next day Ike asked if I would accept his apology. I could have rejected it. I encountered him in the laundry. He threw himself down to the ground and begged me for forgiveness."

The six-time Grand Slam winner added that in prison he was a nobody.

“In prison you are a nobody. You are only a number. Mine was A2923EV. I wasn’t called Boris, I was a number. And nobody gives a shit who you are.”

Notably, Becker was sentenced to a 30-month prison sentence for fraudulently hiding a whopping $3 million (£2.5 million) of assets in a bid to prevent paying debts. This was after he had already declared bankruptcy. He owed creditors more than $60 million.

“I’ve learnt a hard lesson. A very expensive one. A very painful one. But the whole thing has taught me something very important and worthwhile. And some things happen for a good reason," said becker reflecting on the eight-month prison term.

“From six o’clock that morning I sat on the edge of my bed, and hoped that the cell door would open. They came to get me at 7.30 am, unlocked the door and asked: ‘Are you ready?’ I said: ‘Let’s go!’ I had already packed everything beforehand.”

Becker's fall from grace came as a shock to the tennis community where he still is regarded as one of the greats to have played the sport.

(With inputs from agencies)