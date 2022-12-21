WATCH: Exhausted doctor collapses while attending patients amid China's Covid surge

As China battles a COVID-19 wave in the wake of regulations being loosened, videos showing hundreds of Chinese gathered in lines outside clinics and hospitals have now gone viral. In various Chinese cities, there is an emergency due to understaffed hospitals and a lack of medicines and ventilators.

A video shared by the UK-based media outlet, the Telegraph, showed a doctor collapsing on the floor while treating patients.

In the 93-second clip, a woman is seen expressing concerns to a doctor while he attends to patients and a young child. The doctor appeared obviously exhausted.

While other patients are conversing, he seems exhausted as he attempts to take the child's temperature before collapsing on his desk and getting up from his chair.

He was in such bad shape that other medical professionals had to rush to his desk and treat him.

Social media networks are flooded with videos of medical professionals performing CPR on patients who were having respiratory failure while sitting on the hospital floor.

Chinese epidemiologists are concerned that three waves of COVID could hit China in the next months, resulting in millions of illnesses and a few thousand fatalities.

Xiaofeng Liang, Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention chief, said that the current Covid wave will impact at least 60 per cent of the people.

In a tweet, epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding expressed concern that the reproduction number (R) could be difficult to measure in China if the doubling time is less than one day because valid findings from PCR testing must be obtained within at least 24 to 48 hours.

He said that this means China and the world could be ‘in deep trouble.’