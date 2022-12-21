Who was Sonya Eddy? Know the cause of her death, total net worth, major movies, husband and family details 

Sonya Eddy, an American actress aged 55, died Monday night after developing an infection following a scheduled surgery on December 9. The actress was famous for her starring on the long-running opera soap General Hospital, where she appeared in 543 episodes of the series. The cause of her death has not yet been revealed by the authorities. On Tuesday, the news of Eddy’s death was announced by her friend and actor Octavia Spencer in an Instagram post, which read, “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

What is the cause of Sonya Eddy’s death?

Sonya Eddy died after developing a post-surgery infection. Officially, no clear reason has been cited for her death. But her friend and producing partner Tyler Ford has told the media about some possibilities. As per Ford, Eddy had scheduled surgery on December 9. After the surgery, she was released from the hospital on December 11. However, the actress fell ill again and was again admitted to the hospital on December 15. She contracted an infection that doctors declared uncontainable. She was put on a life support system Monday morning, and then declared dead Monday night.

What are Sonya Eddy’s major movies and opera series?

Eddy was majorly popular for her staple role in the General Hospital opera, which started in 2006. She played the role of Epiphany Johnson in the opera, a no-nonsense head nurse that was the mother of the late Stan Johnson, who got wrapped up in the mob. Apart from General Hospital, Sonya Eddy also appeared in various shows and movies. Sonya has been in the business for decades, beginning in 1995 on "The Drew Carey Show" and progressing to projects such as "Seinfeld," "Patch Adams," "Reba," "Monk," "Joan of Arcadia," "CSI," "Glee," "Castle," and "Fresh Off The Boat."

Sonya Eddy’s total net worth

Sonya Eddy's net worth is unknown, but according to some online outlets, Sonya has a net worth of $5 million. Sonya's net worth is primarily derived from her acting roles in various television series. Fans and celebrities expressed their condolences via social media.

Sonya Eddy husband and family details

Sonya Eddy did not have a husband. We couldn't find any information about her marriage. Sonya has no children, according to reports.

Which Celebrities paid tribute to Sonya Eddy?