Covid: India reports 3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is ravaging China now

Three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 have been detected in India so far. This is the same strain causing a major surge in China's Covid cases currently.

As of now, two cases have been reported in Gujarat and one in Odisha, PTI news agency reported.

The first case was reported back in October in Gujarat, detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre.

As cases in China soar, Indian ministers and experts at a review meeting held on Wednesday claimed that although there is no increase cases as of now, tight surveillance needs to be maintained to track existing or emerging virus variants.

Most of the cases reported in China are of subvariant BF.7, said officials, adding that the variant is heavily contributing to Beijing's and other cities' cases.

They said, "The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too."

India's health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states, urged them to increase genome sequencing of positive case samples.

The letter read, "ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through...INSACOG network."

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," Bhushan said.

According to reports, the variant has already been detected in Germany, Denmark, Belgium, and France.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 and has been named as the strongest one. It is easily transmissible, with a high capacity to cause infection.

(With inputs from agencies)