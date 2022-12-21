Craving for desserts? Five delicious cake recipe ideas for Christmas 2022 holiday season

Christmas Cake Recipes: Christmas is all about decorated homes, nice gifts, good food and delicious desserts. Talking of desserts, cake is the best option to go for on any given day. If you are meaning to bake a cake of one with a lot of flavours, then you must try these 10 mouth-watering cake recipes which have a range from butter cake to chocolate cakes.

1. Ooey Gooey Butter cake

Although not exactly a cake, a bar, or a cheesecake, this ooey gooey cake bakes a little bit flatter than regular slices and is covered with a buttery cream cheese layer. A package of yellow cake mix is a common starting point for recipes like this one. In this case, a dash of pumpkin pie spice gives the cake a festive, warm-spiced flavour that makes it a deserving addition to your array of Thanksgiving desserts.

2. Christmas Cranberry Cake

Every slice of this vanilla cake has tart-sweet cranberries. It is made even more festive for the holidays by the sweetened cranberries and tangy cream cheese icing. The rich vanilla cake and acidic cream cheese frosting are balanced by the tart snap of fresh cranberries that are scattered throughout like decorations. For added shine, cranberries are also sugar dusted and sprinkled on top.

3. Delicious Pecan cake

Toasted pecans should be placed in a baking pan. Butter and sugar should be creamed until light and fluffy. Eggs can also be knocked over. Add vanilla and stir. When adding the flour, milk, and baking powder alternately to the creamed mixture, be sure to whisk well after each addition. Butter and confectioners' sugar should be combined in a big basin to make the frosting. Blend in the milk and vanilla after adding them. Add the rest of the toasted pecans. Frost the cake from top to bottom and between layers.

4. Chocolate Ganache Cake

If you love chocolate, this cake is the perfect fit for you. What is Ganache? A chocolate and cream-based filling, glaze, sauce, or topping for pastries make ganache. Bringing the cream to a boil in a saucepan and then pouring it over the chocolate is the most reliable method for melting chocolate for ganache. It's crucial to wait until the cake has cooled fully before drizzling the ganache on top.

5. Pumpkin roll cakes