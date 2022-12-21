ugc_banner

FIFA World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich and French Football Federation condemn racial abuse against Kingsley Coman

WION Web Team
ParisUpdated: Dec 21, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

French winger Kingsley Coman during the WC final against France Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

This is not the first time that players of colour have received racial, hateful messages after missing a penalty on the global stage

A day after Bayern Munich came out in support of its winger Kingsley Coman who was subjected to racial abuse, the French Football Federation (FFF) has also released a condemnation statement. 

Coman was subjected to racial abuse after he missed a penalty against France in the final of the FIFA World Cup.  

"Following the World Cup final, several players from the French team were the subject of unacceptable racist and hateful remarks on social media. The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against those responsible," read the statement released by FFF. 

×

Previously, Bayern Munich had taken to Twitter to share a message of support for Coman, who has been at the club since 2015.

"FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society."

×

France were caught napping in the final against Argentina for the better part of the first 70 minutes. However, after Coman was substituted for Antonie Griezmann in the 71st minute, the tide suddenly changed. 

Coman with his extra set of lungs bombed forward at every chance he got and managed to sway some of the momentum France's way. It was his monstrous 1vs1 duels that troubled the Argentinian defence the most. His effective cameo was one of the reasons why France managed to claw their back into the match. 

However, after the match ended all square at the end of extra time, Coman was called upon to take the penalty kick after Kylian Mbappe. Coman went for placement but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez guessed right to deny him. 

This is not the first time that players of colour have received racial, hateful messages after missing a penalty on the global stage. After last year's Euro 2020 final, England youngsters Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford found themselves as the target of racial bigots who hurled extremely vile statements at them. 

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: 

RELATED

Boris Becker reveals he relied on 'blood brothers' to protect him in prison

Brazil invites Lionel Messi to have his footprints immortalised at the Maracana Stadium

Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief after Pakistan's home Tests vs England, replacement named: Reports

Topics