Toronto stabbing: Eight teenage girls charged with murder

In a case that grabbed headlines the world over after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by eight teenage girls in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning, today the girls were charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the girls who had met each other on social media, had allegedly attacked the 59-year-old man, who started living in a shelter in September this year, with a swarming mob mentality, according to reports in Reuters.

The main findings of the case were that the girls were arrested near the site of the attack, three of them are 13 years old, three are 14 and two are 16. Investigators say that the girls were trying to take a bottle of alcohol from the victim, whose name has not yet been released and post that they allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man in the city's downtown area early on Sunday morning.



The man was taken to a hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Terry Browne said that it was quite an alarming and shocking incident and that the same girls got into an altercation earlier in the night in the area. He declined to release more details on that but said that they met each other through social media and come from different parts of the city. Police allege that all the teenagers were equally culpable.