Christmas 2022: Boxing Day history, 5 amazing gift ideas & wishes

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas, traditionally in all of Great Britain and also Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The holiday is observed by many businesses, particularly banks, post offices, and government offices. This tradition has been in existence since 1871.

How was Boxing Day started?

According to some historians, the name "boxing" refers to the donation boxes that were put in place in early Christian churches during the second and third century A.D. The day after Christmas, the boxes were opened, and the money was given to the needy. One theory is from the sixteenth century. The folks they helped all year long would give out Christmas "boxes" to the working class.

Boxing Day Gifts Ideas

1. Cosmetics and self-care kits

If you are planning to gift a female family member of friend, there are plethora of options once can get in skincare, body care and nails, too. Your all-time favourite beauty products can be made available on discount for Boxing Day. Beauty Eye Shadow Palette, Sleeping Queen sets, perfumes, Nail polish, Hair masks, shower gels and beauty kits.

2. An Emoji mug or customized T-shirt

An amusing and heartfelt present is an emoji mug or a t-shirt that has been personalised. Try to match your friend's personality with an emoji or a love of theirs, then get it printed on a t-shirt and buy it for them.

3. Headphones or Stationary

A new pair of headphones for your buddy is never a bad idea, especially if you include wire organisers to keep all of their equipment organised. Some people don't opt for mementos; instead, they choose helpful items, such as a set of colourful sticky notes, a 2018 schedule, or a pair of their favourite pens.

4. Clothes

Christmas pyjamas, socks, scarves, and gloves are all thought to be excellent gifts. Purchase a lighter pyjama set and scarf if, as in Australia, Christmas falls during the summer.

5. Smartwatch

One of the nicest and most demanding presents this holiday season might be a trendy wristwatch, Bluetooth speakers, Firestick, portable Wifi, portable charger, or a new iPhone Pro. This Christmas 2022, don't pass up fantastic savings and exceptional bargains.

Christmas wishes for Boxing Day

1. Happy Boxing Day ! May you spread peace to everyone in your vicinity.

2. Your positivity will spread on Boxing Day if you stay grounded in thankfulness and joy!

3. This Boxing Day, may the light of the Christmas tree and the presence of loved ones warm your heart.

4. May you keep your attention on the real meaning of the holiday season as the Christmas season just got started.

5. May God richly bless you, your loved ones, your family, and your wider community. Merry Christmas!

6. On this Boxing Day and every day moving forward, may we have our eyes and hearts awakened to the needs of others.

7. Make generosity an action this Boxing Day rather than just a concept.

8. Merry Christmas! God be exalted and may all your needs be supplied.

9. As you seek for ways to help others this season, may you have Saint Stephen's faith.

10. Praying for a meaningful Christmas full of wonders and optimism as there is much goodwill. Merry Christmas!