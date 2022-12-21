Two women self-isolate in south Indian state Andhra Pradesh over Covid fears for over two years

In a startling revelation that shocked people in southern India's state Andhra Pradesh and beyond, two women in the state's Kakinada district lived in self-isolation in their house for two years due to fear of getting infected by Covid. Located about 490 km west of the state capital Hyderabad, the development came to light from Kakinada district's Kuyyeru village on Tuesday.

The local authorities reportedly shifted the woman and her daughter to a government hospital in Kakinada after the family head informed them about their deteriorating condition. The women, however, refused to open the door of their room. The women healthcare workers finally persuaded them to open the door and forcibly shifted them to the hospital.

Local officials said both women are suspected to be mentally unsound.

Mani and her daughter Durga Bhavani confined themselves to the four walls of their house in 2020 after the outbreak of Covid. Though the pandemic later came under control, the women continued to remain in isolation.

Mani’s husband had been providing them with food and water but for the last week, they were not allowing him into their room. He, then, approached the local authorities.



This is the second such incident to come to light in the state. In July last year, a similar incident was reported from the East Godavari district when three women had confined themselves inside their house for almost 15 months due to the fear of getting infected by Covid.



